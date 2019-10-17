UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Armed Clash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Three killed in armed clash

Chilas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A bloody clash between two groups in the outskirt village thak resulted in the death of three people.

The dispute broke out between two groups when Jirga was being held to settle dispute on wood fuel.

After exchange of harsh words, they opened firing at each other in which three people were killed and three other wounded.

Soon after the incident . t police arrived at the scene of the accident to stop further destruction.

The interior and exterior routes of the area were cordoned off to arrest culprits.

Locals rushed injured and dead to DHQ Hospital . The condition of all the injured is stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Firing Police Exchange Jirga All

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

6 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

6 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

6 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

11 minutes ago

Erdogan's US Visit Still on Schedule, But Depends ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.