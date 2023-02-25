UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Armed Clash In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Three killed in armed clash in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Three people were killed and another was wounded in an armed clash between two rival groups belonging to the Mahar and Ghumro communities in Bagarji town of Sukkur district, a private media reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the firing incident occurred within the limits of Bagarji Police Station due to old enmity, while after receiving the information, the police were quick to reach the scene.

Police said that the heavy firing that continued from both sides led to the siege of Bagarji High school children.

More than 100 children were inside the school; later on, the police safely evacuated the children.

A search operation was underway for the arrest of culprits, said police.

