Three Killed In Bahawalnagar Lightning

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Three people, including a father and his two sons were killed by lightning in Bahawalnagar on Saturday.

According to police sources, a family on a motorcycle was struck by lightning close to the village 102 Six R Cemetery on 105 Six R Road, which is accessible from Mubarakabad, based on the facts provided.

Nasir Ali, 41, and his two defenseless sons, Muneeb Ali, 8, and Abid Ali, 6, were killed instantly, while Nasir Ali's wife Sajida, 35, and son Ahmed Hassan, 2, were hurt.

Police sources said that the late Nasir Ali Chauhan, who was struck by lightning, arrived to 102 Six R with his wife and three children in order to harvest wheat, when all of the sudden, the ill-fated family struck by lightning.

