Three killed in Baldia Town Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Baldia Town Karachi, police and tv channels reported on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown assailants opened fire near Baldia Town resulting in the killing of three persons on the spot.

A child was also injured during the firing.

The injured was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Imtiaz (48), Suffian (35), and Junaid (16).

The injured Ayaz (5), was shifted to the intensive care unit for better treatment.

The investigation was underway.