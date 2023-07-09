Open Menu

Three Killed In Building Collapse Due To Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed and several others received critical injuries when a three-story building collapsed suddenly due to a powerful LPG cylinder blast in Jhelum on Sunday morning.

According to details, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) evacuated three killed and seven injured trapped under the debris in an operation. Some people are still trapped under the rubble, private news channels reported. Dust was seen rising from the rubble of the collapsed building in the surrounding streets for a long time.

After the collapse of the building, the rescue teams, police and other personnel of law enforcement agencies arrived at the site and cordoned off the area.

