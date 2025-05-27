Three killed in Buner car accident

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Three persons were killed in a car accident that took place near Chagarzai area of Buner district, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, three persons tragically lost their lives when their car plunged into a deep ditch near Chagarzai area of Buner district. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.