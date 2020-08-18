Three killed in bus accident on M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Three passengers were killed in a bus accident near Pubi on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway (M-1) on Tuesday.

According to details, the driver of bus number LES 388 going from Lahore to Peshawar could not control the vehicle due to drowsiness and slippery road near Pabbi, Peshawar and the bus overturned on the side of the road, said a press release issued here.

A total of 12 people were in the bus.

The accident was so severe that three persons were died on the spot whereas three were seriously injured.

Motorway police reached the spot and rescue operation was underway.

The dead and injured have been shifted to hospital.