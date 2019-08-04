UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Car-trailer Collision

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Three killed in car-trailer collision

KHANEWAL, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Makhdoompur Interchange here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a family was traveling in a car when a rashly driven trailer collided with it near Makhdoompur Pahoran Interchange.

As a result of which, three family members belonged to Gojra, identified as Owais, Irfa and Fatima died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and extricated bodies after cutting the body of car.

