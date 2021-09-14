Three Killed In Car-truck Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Three people including two women were killed,while two others suffered critical injuries in a road accident here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, a speeding car collided into a truck at Motorway to Abdul Sattar Edhi road.
Consequently,two women-- Rabia (55) and Faiza (45) and a man Jamshed (28) succumbed to their injuries,while Shahnaz and Sumaira sustained severe injuries.
The Rescue-1122 team handed over the bodies to police, besides shifting the injured to Jinnah Hospital.