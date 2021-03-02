UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Car-van Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:20 AM

RENALA KHURD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed while one suffered severe injuries in car-van collision near Akhtarabad highway.

According to Rescue1122 spokesperson here on Tuesday, Muhammad Sarwar, Advocate, r/o Depalpur along with two friends Muhammad Hussain and Younis, was travelling to Lahore by car when a speeding van hit the vehicle near Jordian Bridge.

Consequently, all three men sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, while Muhammad Khalid r/o Bahria town suffered injuries.The accused van driver managed to escape.

Rescue1122 shifted the bodies and injured person to hospital. Saddar police registered case and started investigation.

