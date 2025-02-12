Open Menu

Three Killed In Chakwal Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Three killed in Chakwal firing

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Saddar police station of Talagang, Chakwal district, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three people lost their life when the rival party opened fire to settle

land dispute with them near the jurisdiction of Saddar police station of Talagang area.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

