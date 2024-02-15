Open Menu

Three Killed In Chiniot Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Three killed in Chiniot road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) At least three people were killed in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in Chiniot, on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Sahiwal Road in Chiniot, where a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle, killing three persons on the spot, said a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway.

