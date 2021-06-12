Three Killed In Cholistan Over Old Enmity
Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:27 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons were murdered over an old enmity in Cholistan near Yazman on Saturday.
According to the police, three persons were killed by firing a volley of bullets in Toba Bilal Kala Pahar area.
The dead were identified as Atta Muhammad, Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Wakeel.
Police have registered the case.