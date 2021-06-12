UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Cholistan Over Old Enmity

Three killed in Cholistan over old enmity

Three persons were murdered over an old enmity in Cholistan near Yazman on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons were murdered over an old enmity in Cholistan near Yazman on Saturday.

According to the police, three persons were killed by firing a volley of bullets in Toba Bilal Kala Pahar area.

The dead were identified as Atta Muhammad, Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Wakeel.

Police have registered the case.

