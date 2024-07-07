Three killed in clash between robber gangs in Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Three robbers were killed on Sunday in a violent clash between two notorious robber gangs in Garhi Yasin Tehsil of Shikarpur.

According to a private news channel, the police said that the incident occurred near Jannat Kanal within the limits of the Golu Daro police station.

Reports indicate that the two groups opened fire on each other, resulting in the deaths of three individuals of robber gangs.

The police received information about the shootout and promptly responded to the scene.

The deceased were transported to a nearby hospital and investigations were underway to identify the involved gangs.