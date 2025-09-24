Open Menu

Three Killed In Cross Firing In Malakand

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Three people were killed in a clash between two groups in Dargai tehsil of Malakand on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel and Levies officials, the groups exchanged fire, leaving two others injured who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Officials said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

