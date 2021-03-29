Three killed in crossfire between two groups

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in crossfire between two groups in Shah Alam Market, here on Monday.

According to Edhi officials, three persons -- identified as Chaudhry Zubair, Muhammad Boota and Atif -- were killed after rival groups opened fire on each other in the market.

A heavy contingent of police and rescuers reached the spot later and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

He also ordered for the arrest of those involved in the incident as early as possible.