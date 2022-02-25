UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Dadu Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Three killed in Dadu traffic accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Chodghi of Makhdoom area, Dadu district of Sindh province, Rescue sources reported on Friday

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Chodghi of Makhdoom area, Dadu district of Sindh province, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van hit the two-wheeler, passing through Chodghi area of Makhdoom, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot.

The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Road Accident Van Dadu SITE

Recent Stories

Terrified families seek shelter underground in Ukr ..

Terrified families seek shelter underground in Ukraine amid missile attacks from ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 4.32 bl ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 4.32 bln Sagian Road project

4 minutes ago
 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Martyrs' of Lanjut ( ..

22nd martyrdom anniversary of Martyrs' of Lanjut (Nikayal) observed in AJK

4 minutes ago
 Kontaveit eases past Ostapenko and into Qatar Open ..

Kontaveit eases past Ostapenko and into Qatar Open final

9 minutes ago
 Profits of $7.4 bn for Chile copper company

Profits of $7.4 bn for Chile copper company

9 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, looted cash recovered

Robber gang busted, looted cash recovered

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>