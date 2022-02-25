Three killed in Dadu traffic accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Chodghi of Makhdoom area, Dadu district of Sindh province, Rescue sources reported on Friday

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Chodghi of Makhdoom area, Dadu district of Sindh province, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van hit the two-wheeler, passing through Chodghi area of Makhdoom, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot.

The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.