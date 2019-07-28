Three killed in DI Khan

DERA ISKMAL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The police on Sunday found bodies of two wanted outlaws near Makanr Drain an outskirt in the limit of Parova Police Station while another person died of electrocution.

According to police source bodies of two real brothers identified as Rehman Ullah and Jamil Khn sons of Muhammad Ayyub residents of Lakki Marwat were shot dead by unknown people. The bullet riddled bodies of the slain persons were later dumped near Makar drain some 40 kilometers of Dera in the jurisdiction of Parova Police Station.

The source said that the slain persons were wanted by Lakki Marwat police in serious crimes. The bodies were taken into custody by the police.

The initial investigation revealed that neither the motive of the killing nor any information about the killers could be determined.

After they had been declared as proclaimed offenders by the Lakki Marwat police they had taken refuge in the jurisdiction of Parova Police Station.

Meanwhile, a youth namely Munir Ahmad son of Muhammad Yaseen resident of Ejaz Abad Muryali locality died of electrocution when he was cutting grass on a electric grass cutter for cattle at home.

The deceased was rushed to hospital but expired on way to hospital.

The police registered the cases and started investigation.