UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Three killed in DI Khan

DERA ISKMAL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::The police on Sunday found bodies of two wanted outlaws near Makanr Drain an outskirt in the limit of Parova Police Station while another person died of electrocution.

According to police source bodies of two real brothers identified as Rehman Ullah and Jamil Khn sons of Muhammad Ayyub residents of Lakki Marwat were shot dead by unknown people. The bullet riddled bodies of the slain persons were later dumped near Makar drain some 40 kilometers of Dera in the jurisdiction of Parova Police Station.

The source said that the slain persons were wanted by Lakki Marwat police in serious crimes. The bodies were taken into custody by the police.

The initial investigation revealed that neither the motive of the killing nor any information about the killers could be determined.

After they had been declared as proclaimed offenders by the Lakki Marwat police they had taken refuge in the jurisdiction of Parova Police Station.

Meanwhile, a youth namely Munir Ahmad son of Muhammad Yaseen resident of Ejaz Abad Muryali locality died of electrocution when he was cutting grass on a electric grass cutter for cattle at home.

The deceased was rushed to hospital but expired on way to hospital.

The police registered the cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Died Lakki Marwat Sunday

Recent Stories

This Pakistani reporter gave beeper from neck-deep ..

39 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a ..

50 minutes ago

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

1 hour ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

1 hour ago

Football Homeless World Cup blows whistle on socia ..

2 hours ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.