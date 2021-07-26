Three killed in different accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people including a minor girl were killed in separate accidents/incidents in and around city on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Three people including a minor girl were killed in separate accidents/incidents in and around city on Monday.

According to police, Pervez was driving a tractor-trolley loaded with clay when it crashed into the pavement near local museum on Ferozepur road due to over-speeding.

As a result of crash, the driver fell before the road and was trampled by his own vehicle. He died on the spot.

In another incident, Mukhtar was driving a donkey cart when a rashly driven bus coming behind hit the cart on Multan Road near Qatba Stop Kasur. The donkey cart driver died on the spot.

A minor girl Rida Fatima was killed when a loaded pistol she was playing with, went off accidentlyat Madina colony, Pattoki.

Police were investigating.