Three killed in different accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Three people, including a girl, were killed in different accidents near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a truck driver hit and killed Malika, 4, while her mother Chanda, 29, was injured who was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

In the second mishap, motorcyclist Muhammad Burhan of Eden Valley skidded off the roadnear Chak No 204 who suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

Separately, Muhammad Yunus,60, was killed after being hit by a van.