Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, two persons were buried under the debris as roof of a loom collapsed in Marzipura, Ghulam Muhammad Area.

As a result, 45-year-old Saleem, son of Ramzan, died on the spot while Abdul Salam was injured and admitted to a hospital.

In the second mishap, 35-year-old woman suffered a bullet injury and died on-the-spot when a gun went off by a family member accidently during cleansing in Chak No 465-GB on Samundry Road.

A man Muhammad Arif, son of Irshad Ahmed, drowned in Jhang branch canal near Chak No 276-JB while bathing.

Rescue team fished out the body after three days search operation.