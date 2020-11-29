UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people, including a couple, were killed in different incidents here on Sunday.

According to the police, Akbar Ali shot dead his brother Arshad Ali with his wife Qubra Bibi over a property dispute at Chak 274 RB, in Dijkot police limits.

In another incident, Muhammad Gulzar was gunned down by his rivals on Satyana-Jhumrah Road,near Chak 39.

The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for medico-legal formalities and started investigation.

