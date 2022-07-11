Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people were killed in different incidents near here on Monday.

According to police, a clash between Rana Qashi and Qari Shahid groups left two people dead on the spot in Chak No 97-GB, Kangan, in Saddar police Jarranwala.

The victims were identified as Qari Shahid Manj and Rashid Dogar.

Meanwhile, some unidentified accused shot dead an old man, Naeem, in Chak No 56-JB, NarrwalRoad in the limits of Sandalbar police station.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for a postmortem.