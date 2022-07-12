UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Different Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

In a road accident, a rashly driven bus hit a rickshaw near Paradise Valley-I, on Sheikhupura road and as a result of which, Waheed, resident of Chak No 198, Munianwala died on the spot while Zeeshan sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to hospital.

In another incident, Nadeem Jaffar was tortured to death by a family in Chak No 404, in the limits of Sadr police Tandlianwala.

Police have shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

In the third incident, some wheelie doer rammed into a motorcycle rider near Sufi Barkat Ali underpass. The old man suffered severe injuries and fell unconscious. He was identified asShafique, resident of Railway colony.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident Man Sheikhupura Tandlianwala Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.