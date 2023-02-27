Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries in different road accidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

According to police, 26-year-old Shakeel, resident of Chak No 236-RB Kajjley was driving a tractor trolley when it plunged into Seim Nullah after its tie-rod dislocated.

Shakeel suffered critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

In another accident, three persons were riding a motorbike when it slipped near Jahangir Morh, Samundri road. As a result, Imtiaz died on the spot while Abad Ali and Abdul Rehman suffered injuries.

In the third accident, a motorcyclist identified as Iftikhar, resident of ChakNo 459-GB died on the spot after his two-wheeler crashed into Seim Nullahbridge.