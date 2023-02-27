UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries in different road accidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

According to police, 26-year-old Shakeel, resident of Chak No 236-RB Kajjley was driving a tractor trolley when it plunged into Seim Nullah after its tie-rod dislocated.

Shakeel suffered critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

In another accident, three persons were riding a motorbike when it slipped near Jahangir Morh, Samundri road. As a result, Imtiaz died on the spot while Abad Ali and Abdul Rehman suffered injuries.

In the third accident, a motorcyclist identified as Iftikhar, resident of ChakNo 459-GB died on the spot after his two-wheeler crashed into Seim Nullahbridge.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Died Samundri Shakeel

Recent Stories

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

32 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

41 minutes ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

2 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.