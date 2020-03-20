UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Different Incidents In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

Three killed including a minor in different incidents in different parts of Attock on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Three killed including a minor in different incidents in different parts of Attock on Friday.

According to police, Lal Khan (70) was working in the fields when some unidentified attackers stormed their entry into the fields over an old enmity. They opened indiscriminate firing at him. As a result, he received number of bullets and died on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

In other incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy trailer at Khunda Chowk in limits of Jand Police station.

Meanwhile, Amir 2-year-old boy drowned to death in water tank in Amanpur village in limits of Pindigheab Police station.

Aamir was playing in courtyard of his house when he slipped in to the underground water tank and drowned.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

