Three Killed In Different Incidents In Attock

Wed 22nd July 2020

Three killed in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Three person were killed in three different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Wednesday.

In first incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death in village Qawa in limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources said, Liaquat Khan was stabbed to death by his rivals when he exchanged hot words with them over some pity dispute. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene successfully.

In same police station limits, body of a man in 30s was found from river Indus near village Haroon in limits of the same police station.

Police and hospital sources said that some local fishermen have spotted body of a man floating in river which was retrieved.

The body was not identified till filing this news report.

In third incident, a man was shot dead over old enmity in Bhalarjoggi village in the limits of Hassanabdal police station.

Police sources said that 42 years old Niaz Baig was going to his house when two armed men hiding opened indiscriminate firing at him killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

