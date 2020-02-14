Three Killed In Different Incidents In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman and constable were killed in different accidents during last 24 hours.
According to a police report, a police cop Faiz Rasool s/o Ghulam Hussain r/o chak 309-JB was going on a motorcycle. Another motorcycle coming from opposite side hit him.
As a result Faiz suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital.
A speeding loader van hit a motorcycle near Jawad Club on Narrwala road, consequently Shumaila Bibi w/o Pervez Akhtar r/o Ghulam Muhammad Abad died on the spot.
In another incident Mushtaq s/o Bagh Ali, r/o Sakkar was killed in a collision between two vehicles near Jhang.