UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Different Incidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Three killed in different incidents in Faisalabad

Three persons including a woman and constable were killed in different accidents during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman and constable were killed in different accidents during last 24 hours.

According to a police report, a police cop Faiz Rasool s/o Ghulam Hussain r/o chak 309-JB was going on a motorcycle. Another motorcycle coming from opposite side hit him.

As a result Faiz suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital.

A speeding loader van hit a motorcycle near Jawad Club on Narrwala road, consequently Shumaila Bibi w/o Pervez Akhtar r/o Ghulam Muhammad Abad died on the spot.

In another incident Mushtaq s/o Bagh Ali, r/o Sakkar was killed in a collision between two vehicles near Jhang.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Died Jhang Van Bagh Colombian Peso Women From

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

42 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

33 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

33 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

33 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.