Three Killed In Different Incidents In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Three killed in different incidents in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as three people, including a woman, were killed Thursday in different incidents in the Sukkur region.

According to Police, a woman, identified as Mithan d/o Wasul Shar was killed in an exchange of fire in Gharhi Yaseen of district Shikarpur over the possession of a piece of land between two groups of Shar clan.

The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Riaz Marhato shot dead by Rafiq Mugher while Rafiq, Kamran, Abdul Nabi and Sajjad Chandio critically got injuries during the incident at Jeal Shah Muhalla of Civil Lines Police in Jacobabad.

