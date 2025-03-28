Open Menu

Three Killed In D.I.Khan Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Three killed in D.I.Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road area of Dera Ismail Khan,

tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area of D.

I.Khan district.

As a result of accident, three persons riding on bike died on the spot. The Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team have also started search operation to trace the driver of the truck.

