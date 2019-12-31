UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Fire Incidents In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:24 PM

Three killed in fire incidents in Faisalabad

Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate fire incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate fire incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said the fire erupted in a house in Chak No 230-GB where 75-year-old Saad Muhammad received critical burn injuries while sleeping in a room.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, 43-year-old Asghar Ali of Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala was killed when his room caught fire due to heater.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Naureen, daughter of Ali Raza of Chak No 296-JB, received severe burn injuries when she accidentally fell into boiling water at her house. She died in hospital later on.

