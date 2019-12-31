Three Killed In Fire Incidents In Faisalabad
Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate fire incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours
Police spokesman said the fire erupted in a house in Chak No 230-GB where 75-year-old Saad Muhammad received critical burn injuries while sleeping in a room.
He was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he succumbed to injuries.
In another incident, 43-year-old Asghar Ali of Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala was killed when his room caught fire due to heater.
Meanwhile, 3-year-old Naureen, daughter of Ali Raza of Chak No 296-JB, received severe burn injuries when she accidentally fell into boiling water at her house. She died in hospital later on.