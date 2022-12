PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in firing incident occurred in Teshil Mir Ali of North Waziristan.

According to details, three persons were killed when unknown attackers opened fires on a vehicle in Teshil Mir Ali. One of the killed was identified as Karam Khan.

The car was set ablaze after the firing.

The identity of the other victims is underway.