Three Killed In Firing In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:32 PM

Three killed in firing in Peshawar

Three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Dheri Baghbanan area, tv channels reported Tuesday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Dheri Baghbanan area, tv channels reported Tuesday night.

According to police, three persons identified as Siddique, Waseem and Abbass lost their lives due to firing in Dheri Baghbanan area of the city.

The police after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

As per initial investigations, all the ill-fated persons who lost their lives in firing were real brothers.

Further investigation is underway.

