Three Killed In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Three killed in firing incident

MARDAN, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons of a family were killed in a firing incident that occurred in Fatima area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Police reported on Tuesday night.

According to details, a disgruntled man opened firing at his family members to settle domestic issue.

As a result of firing, three persons including a woman died on the spot.

Police rushed to the site for shifting bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations were underway.

