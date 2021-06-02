Three Killed In Firing Incident
Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM
MARDAN, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons of a family were killed in a firing incident that occurred in Fatima area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Police reported on Tuesday night.
According to details, a disgruntled man opened firing at his family members to settle domestic issue.
As a result of firing, three persons including a woman died on the spot.
Police rushed to the site for shifting bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations were underway.