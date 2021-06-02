Three killed in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons of a family were killed in a firing incident that occurred in Fatima area of Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Police reported on Tuesday night.

According to details, a disgruntled man opened firing at his family members to settle domestic issue.

As a result of firing, three persons including a woman died on the spot.

Police rushed to the site for shifting bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations were underway.