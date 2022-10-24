UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near old vegetable market of Kot Addu district Punjab, Police reported on Monday.

According to details, robbers were snatching a motorbike from a citizen near old vegetable market when three young men showed courage to stop them.

As a result, the robbers opened fire and killed the young persons on the spot. Police rushed to the site and started search for the criminals.

The bodies were being shifted to nearby hospital. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report. Investigations are underway.

