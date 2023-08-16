Open Menu

Three Killed In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Three killed in firing incident

Three persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Sahakot area of Malakand, Police and TV channels reported on Wednesday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Sahakot area of Malakand, Police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a woman and her two sons were shot dead when a rival party opened fire on them to settle land dispute.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Malakand SITE Women TV

Recent Stories

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup star ..

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verd ..

Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde: UN agency

3 minutes ago
 BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through ..

BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through Kuickpay

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cond ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minoriti ..

14 minutes ago
 Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

14 minutes ago
 Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment ..

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

15 minutes ago
Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

16 minutes ago
 US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' ..

US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' on food security

16 minutes ago
 AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for var ..

AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for various programmes

14 minutes ago
 Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

14 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worsh ..

Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worship places

14 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to quadruplet

Woman gives birth to quadruplet

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan