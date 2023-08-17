Three killed in firing incident

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Sahakot area of Malakand, Police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a woman and her two sons were shot dead when a rival party opened fire on them to settle land dispute.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Further investigations were underway.