Three Killed In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Three killed in firing incident

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Sahakot area of Malakand, Police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a woman and her two sons were shot dead when a rival party opened fire on them to settle land dispute.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Further investigations were underway.

