Three killed in firing incident in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :As many as three persons were killed in a firing incident between two groups in the jurisdiction of the Badaber Police Station, Police confirmed here Saturday.

According to detail, police after receiving information about the firing incident between two groups in the Badhber area rushed to the site and took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

According to initial reports, the incident took place due to old enmity, police said. The dead included Zeeshan, Khalid and Wisal, Police said. Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the morgue.

Further probe was underway.