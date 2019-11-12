UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Firing Incident In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Three killed in firing incident in Peshawar

Three persons were killed in a firing incident at Malangabad area of Kohat district on late Monday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed in a firing incident at Malangabad area of Kohat district on late Monday night.

According to police, both the deceased and the killers were close friends, who had gathered at a house.

Suddenly a quarrel erupted among them and they opened fire on one another. As a result, Nasir Muhammad, Dishad Ali and Subhanullah were killed, while accused Usman Ali was arrested by the police and another accused escaped from the scene.

