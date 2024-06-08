Three Killed In Firing Incidents In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Three people, including a mosque imam, were killed on Saturday in separate firing incidents in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a private news channel, Maulana Abdul Nasir Momind, the imam of a mosque, was killed by unknown assailants in the Barkamarkhel Karawal area of Bara Tehsil, Khyber district.
The police have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits.
In another incident, two individuals were killed during an exchange of fire between rival parties in Lachi Tehsil, Kohat District.
Police sources identified the deceased as Sajid Khan from one side and Abbas from the other.
The police arrived at the scene and handed over the bodies to the families after conducting post-mortem examinations.
Police said that the incidents are believed to be the result of personal enmity.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders comprehensive security plan before Muharram5 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards5 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice5 minutes ago
-
Ample funding for research essential for sustainable cotton growth: Dr Yusuf5 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Swat and surrounding Areas.5 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in children's ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital5 minutes ago
-
Hajj Flight operation from Multan Airport completed5 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara halts traffic police imposing fines on tourists without valid reason5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds POWERCHINA contributions in energy sector5 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns attack on Danish Prime Minister5 minutes ago
-
Bohra Community delegation calls on Governor Sindh15 minutes ago