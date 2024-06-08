Three killed in firing incidents in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Three people, including a mosque imam, were killed on Saturday in separate firing incidents in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a private news channel, Maulana Abdul Nasir Momind, the imam of a mosque, was killed by unknown assailants in the Barkamarkhel Karawal area of Bara Tehsil, Khyber district.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits.

In another incident, two individuals were killed during an exchange of fire between rival parties in Lachi Tehsil, Kohat District.

Police sources identified the deceased as Sajid Khan from one side and Abbas from the other.

The police arrived at the scene and handed over the bodies to the families after conducting post-mortem examinations.

Police said that the incidents are believed to be the result of personal enmity.