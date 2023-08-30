Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Tatlay Aali Road of Gujranwala district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday

According to details, unknown assailant opened fire on three persons near Tatlay Aali Road located in Gujranwala district.

As a result of firing, all three ill-fated persons died on the spot. Police team after receiving information rushed to the site and started search for the killer.

Further investigations are underway.