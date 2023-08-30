Open Menu

Three Killed In Gujranwala Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Tatlay Aali Road of Gujranwala district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Tatlay Aali Road of Gujranwala district, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown assailant opened fire on three persons near Tatlay Aali Road located in Gujranwala district.

As a result of firing, all three ill-fated persons died on the spot. Police team after receiving information rushed to the site and started search for the killer.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Road Died Gujranwala SITE TV All

Recent Stories

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

41 seconds ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

43 seconds ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

7 minutes ago
 Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakis ..

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup ..

10 minutes ago
 CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

7 minutes ago
 DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Sub ..

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

27 minutes ago
Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 124 ..

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

33 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

33 minutes ago
 ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

33 minutes ago
 Minister for expediting process to complete Safe C ..

Minister for expediting process to complete Safe City project at earliest

33 minutes ago
 Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea o ..

Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea outbreak in Lasbela

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan