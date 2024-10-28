Open Menu

Three Killed In Hafizabad Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Three killed in Hafizabad road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Three people were killed on Monday when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle on Sargodha-Lahore Road in Hafizabad.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to over speeding, resulting in the killing of three people—a husband, wife and child.

According to reports, the bus driver fled the scene after the crash.

Rescue teams promptly reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

