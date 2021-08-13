UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Hazara Motorway Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:09 PM

At least three people including a woman were killed when the car met with an accident on Friday at Hazara Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three people including a woman were killed when the car met with an accident on Friday at Hazara Motorway.

Motorway Police said a family from Faisalabad was on way to Mansehra when their car hit the roadside guardrail and overturned it near Abbottabad.

As a result, three family members identified as Muhammad Faizan, Aneesa Bibi, and Munibur Rehman were killed at the scene.

After receiving information from the control room officials of Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Ayub Medical Complex.

Police said overspeeding caused the fatal accident.

