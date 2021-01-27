UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Head-on Collision Between Car, Truck

Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Three killed in head-on collision between car, truck

Head-on collision between a car and truck claimed the live of three persons on Indus Highway near Manzoorabad Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Head-on collision between a car and truck claimed the live of three persons on Indus Highway near Manzoorabad Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to Police car passengers namely Abdul Hakeem Tunio, Abdul Rasheed, Aamir Tunio and Shiraz Ahmed Tunio were on way to Larkana from Karachi when a speedy truck, coming from opposite direction collided with their car near Lakha Stop Manzoorabad of Jamshoro district.

As a result of which, Abdul Rasheed, Aamir Tunio and Shiraz Ahmed Tunio succumbed to their injuries before they could get any first aid. The rescue workers shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to Liaquat University Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

