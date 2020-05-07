Three killed in Hyderabad road accident

At least three persons of the same family were killed in an accident that occurred near Talhar , on Hyderabad Indus Highway, police sources reported on Wednesday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :At least three persons of the same family were killed in an accident that occurred near Talhar , on Hyderabad Indus Highway, police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two rashly driven four wheelers collided with each other near Talhar, Indus Highway, Badin district.

As a result, three members of the same family riding on a car died on the spot. The police and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure. Investigations are underway.