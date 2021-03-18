UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Three killed in incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people, including a child and a woman, were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Samreen was passing through a street when an accused shot her dead and fled while 12-year-old Nazar Hussain was gunned down by an unidentified accused near Ideal Bakery, Samanabad.

Meanwhile, the body of a youth was found from a nullah near Chak No 55-JB onAminpur Road.

More Stories From Pakistan

