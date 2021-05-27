Three killed in incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Three people, including a woman, were killed in three incidents here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said an unidentified 55-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train at Kot Bari.

In another accident, Janat Bibi was killed and another injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Basirpur area.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was hit to death while two others , including a woman, were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Sabzi Mandi Depalpur.