Three Killed In Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:35 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Three people were killed in various incidents near here on Tuesday.

The police said Arshad Ali of Chak No 67 SB, Kotmomin, shot dead his wife, Shahzia Bibi, over domestic issues.

Separately, Ahsan Qadir of Chak No 70 NB was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit and killed him.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amir Ranjha, 27, of Bhabra village consumed poisonouspills over a domestic issue. He was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

