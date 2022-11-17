Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

Three men lost their lives in an accident between a truck and a mini truck on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad industrial area, in Jamshoro district, on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Three men lost their lives in an accident between a truck and a mini truck on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad industrial area, in Jamshoro district, on Thursday.

According to police, the mini truck's driver lost control of the vehicle, as it rammed against the truck ahead of it, resulting in the death of the driver and 2 other labourers who were accompanying him.

All the deceased were coming from the vegetable market in Karachi to Hyderabad.

The police identified the deceased as 45 years old Shahid Panhwar, 25 years old Jaro Hayat and 22 years old Mukesh.

The dead bodies were first shifted to taluka hospital Than Bula Khan and later to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to SHO Nooriabad Hashim Brohi, all the deceased were residents of Husri town of Hyderabad who were returning to their town after delivering vegetables to the Karachi market.

The bodies were later handed over to their heirs after medico-legal formalities.