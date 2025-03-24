Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Three persons including a new-born were killed in a road accident that took place near Malir Halt area of Karachi,

tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven tanker hit the motorcyclist crossing the Malir Halt area of Karachi.

As a result, three persons identified as Abdul Qayum, his wife and their new-born died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.