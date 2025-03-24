Open Menu

Three Killed In Karachi Tanker-motorbike Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Three persons including a new-born were killed in a road accident that took place near Malir Halt area of Karachi

According to details, a rashly driven tanker hit the motorcyclist crossing the Malir Halt area of Karachi.

As a result, three persons identified as Abdul Qayum, his wife and their new-born died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the tanker.

